Province asks Manitobans to shine a blue light to show support for essential workers
Blue light campaign launched during Thursday's daily briefing by public health officials
The province wants Manitobans to shine a blue light at night to show their appreciation and support for health-care and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most Manitobans are asked to stay home and keep their distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, health-care workers and other essential workers are stepping forward to keep us safe and to keep our communities functioning, said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, during Thursday's daily briefing on coronavirus in Manitoba.
"Whether it's in our home, our yard or our business, we can acknowledge the efforts of our very dedicated teams and boost their spirits," Siragusa said.
People are encouraged to colour an existing light, hang blue Christmas lights or install a blue light.
Some buildings in downtown Winnipeg were lit up in blue on Thursday evening, while some residents shone blue lights from their apartment windows.
