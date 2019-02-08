Stuck vehicle leads to bad luck for Manitoba thieves

Skip to Main Content
Blue Hills RCMP say they caught three men robbing a home in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead late last month after the thieves' getaway vehicle got stuck during the heist.

Three men are facing charges after police caught them at the scene of a break-in Jan. 31 at the RM of Whitehead. (CBC)

Police were called after a theft in progress was reported early afternoon on Jan. 31.

Officers arrived to find a suspicious vehicle stuck on the property.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving and the two passengers were arrested for break-and-entering.

Police say stolen property was found in the vehicle and further investigation linked the three suspects to another break-and-enter reported several hours earlier.

Each of the three men from Sioux Valley are facing a number of charges.

