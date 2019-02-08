Stuck vehicle leads to bad luck for Manitoba thieves

Blue Hills RCMP say they caught three men robbing a home in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead late last month after the thieves' getaway vehicle got stuck at the scene of the crime.

Police were called after a theft in progress was reported early afternoon on Jan. 31.

Officers arrived to find a suspicious vehicle stuck on the property.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving and the two passengers were arrested for break-and-entering.

Police say stolen property was found in the vehicle and further investigation linked the three suspects to another break-and-enter reported several hours earlier.

Each of the three men from Sioux Valley are facing a number of charges.

