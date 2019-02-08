Stuck vehicle leads to bad luck for Manitoba thieves
Blue Hills RCMP say they caught three men robbing a home in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead late last month after the thieves' getaway vehicle got stuck during the heist.
Blue Hills RCMP arrest three after getaway vehicle gets struck
Police were called after a theft in progress was reported early afternoon on Jan. 31.
Officers arrived to find a suspicious vehicle stuck on the property.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving and the two passengers were arrested for break-and-entering.
Police say stolen property was found in the vehicle and further investigation linked the three suspects to another break-and-enter reported several hours earlier.
Each of the three men from Sioux Valley are facing a number of charges.