Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Valour FC fans won't need COVID vaccine cards as of May 1

Fans attending Valour FC and Winnipeg Blue Bombers games will no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at IG Field as of May 1, the Winnipeg Football Club announced in a press release Monday.

This change will also apply to other events held at IG Field, unless the event has its own protocols.

Manitoba dropped all its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements as of March 1.

The new procedures and policies are subject to change, the Winnipeg Football Club said in the release.

The Valour FC home opener is May 1 against Forge FC, and the first Blue Bombers pre-season game against the Edmonton Elks is May 27 at IG Field.

Jets and Moose fans still have to submit their proof of vaccination.