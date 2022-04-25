Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Valour FC fans won't need COVID vaccine cards as of May 1

Fans attending Valour FC and Winnipeg Blue Bombers games will no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of May 1, the Winnipeg Football Club announced in a press release Monday.

Change comes 2 months after Manitoba dropped proof-of-vaccination mandates

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans cheer during the Grey Cup celebration at IG Field in December 2021. The first pre-season game this year is May 27. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

This change will also apply to other events held at IG Field, unless the event has its own protocols. 

Manitoba dropped all its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements as of March 1. 

The new procedures and policies are subject to change, the Winnipeg Football Club said in the release. 

The Valour FC home opener is May 1 against Forge FC, and the first Blue Bombers pre-season game against the Edmonton Elks is May 27 at IG Field.

Jets and Moose fans still have to submit their proof of vaccination

