Skip to Main Content
The celebration continues: Blue Bombers fans gather for social, and a chance to see Grey Cup
Manitoba·Photos

The celebration continues: Blue Bombers fans gather for social, and a chance to see Grey Cup

Hundreds of Blue Bomber fans packed into the RBC Convention Centre Friday night to celebrate, and for a chance to get up close and personal with the Grey Cup.

Hundreds of fans come out to RBC Convention Centre for social featuring Bomber players, alumni

CBC News ·
Ken Burns has dressed like a viking for Bombers games for over a decade. He was at Friday night's Grey Cup championship social hosted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Hundreds of Blue Bomber fans packed into the RBC Convention Centre Friday night to celebrate, and for a chance to get up close and personal with the Grey Cup.

They were there for a social organized by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to celebrate their 33-12 Grey Cup victory over the favoured Hamilton Tiger-Cats last Sunday that ended the CFL club's 28-season championship drought.

It was also a chance for fans to be able to meet players and alumni from their favourite CFL team. 

Fans got a chance to touch and take photos with the Grey Cup during a Grey Cup championship social hosted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday night. (Gary Solilak/CBC)
A happy Bombers fan celebrates his team's Grey Cup victory in style. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Some dressed for the occasion, like Kevin Slobogian, who came dressed as Chris Streveler.

Kevin Slobogian having some fun at Friday night's social while dressed a Bomber player Chris Streveler. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Ken Burns has been dressing up for Blue Bombers games since 2006. On Friday night, he said he was "ecstatic" the Grey Cup victory.

Ken Burns said he had a good feeling the Bombers would capture the Grey Cup this year. (Gary Soliak/CBC )

Dancing Gabe aka Gabriel Langois brought his signature moves to the dance floor. 

Local legend Dancing Gabe aka Gabriel Langois busts out some moves at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers social. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

David Milligan's turntable hat featured Andrew Harris when he wore it to the Grey Cup in Calgary. For the Bomber Social; Milligan added the tiger cat being straight-armed by Harris.

David Milligan shows off his signature Bomber-themed turntable hat. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Cliff Anderson has been a Bomber fan since he was a kid. 

"With everything that's happening in this city, this is probably what we needed. Just have everybody get together. Camaraderie is awesome."

Cliff Anderson dyed his beard blue for Friday night's social. He said it was gold during the Grey Cup game on Sunday. (Gary Soliak/CBC )
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.