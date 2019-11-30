The celebration continues: Blue Bombers fans gather for social, and a chance to see Grey Cup
Hundreds of fans come out to RBC Convention Centre for social featuring Bomber players, alumni
Hundreds of Blue Bomber fans packed into the RBC Convention Centre Friday night to celebrate, and for a chance to get up close and personal with the Grey Cup.
They were there for a social organized by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to celebrate their 33-12 Grey Cup victory over the favoured Hamilton Tiger-Cats last Sunday that ended the CFL club's 28-season championship drought.
It was also a chance for fans to be able to meet players and alumni from their favourite CFL team.
Some dressed for the occasion, like Kevin Slobogian, who came dressed as Chris Streveler.
Ken Burns has been dressing up for Blue Bombers games since 2006. On Friday night, he said he was "ecstatic" the Grey Cup victory.
Dancing Gabe aka Gabriel Langois brought his signature moves to the dance floor.
David Milligan's turntable hat featured Andrew Harris when he wore it to the Grey Cup in Calgary. For the Bomber Social; Milligan added the tiger cat being straight-armed by Harris.
Cliff Anderson has been a Bomber fan since he was a kid.
"With everything that's happening in this city, this is probably what we needed. Just have everybody get together. Camaraderie is awesome."
