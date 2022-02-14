Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign defensive back Deatrick Nichols to 1-year extension
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended defensive back Deatrick Nichols' contract by one year.
Nichols helped Bombers capture 2nd straight Grey Cup title
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American defensive back Deatrick Nichols to a one-year contract extension Monday.
Nichols is now under contract with Winnipeg through the 2023 season.
The five-foot-nine, 188-pound Nichols had 43 tackles, three special-teams tackles, three interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery in 12 regular-season games last year, his first with Winnipeg.
He helped the Bombers capture a second straight Grey Cup title.
Nichols was named a CFL all-star last season.
