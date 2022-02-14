Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign defensive back Deatrick Nichols to 1-year extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have extended defensive back Deatrick Nichols' contract by one year.

Nichols helped Bombers capture 2nd straight Grey Cup title

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Blue Bombers cornerback Deatrick Nichols, front, with defensive back DeAundre Alford, takes a break during practice in Hamilton a couple of days before the team beat the Tiger-Cats to win the 108th CFL Grey Cup. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American defensive back Deatrick Nichols to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Nichols is now under contract with Winnipeg through the 2023 season.

The five-foot-nine, 188-pound Nichols had 43 tackles, three special-teams tackles, three interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery in 12 regular-season games last year, his first with Winnipeg.

He helped the Bombers capture a second straight Grey Cup title.

Nichols was named a CFL all-star last season.

