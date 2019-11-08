'It's going to be nuts': Bombers ready for Sunday clash with Roughriders

The significance of Sunday's West Division Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders is not lost on anybody within the Winnipeg Blue Bombers organization.

Any time your team gets to go up against your nemesis, it gives some added motivation, said Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea.

"How important playoffs are, and that rivalry ... I think the house will be packed, weather will be good, and it'll be a lot of fun," O'Shea told reporters at IG Field on Wednesday.

There's a general dislike for Saskatchewan among members of the team, he added.

For players like quarterback Zach Collaros, who started the season with the Roughriders, there's an added impetus to win.

"I don't think I'd be human if I said I don't think there's more motivation," Collaros said.

"It's a big time rivalry. That being factored into the West Final, it's a game of pretty big magnitude."

Collaros, seen here throwing a pass against the Bombers in pre-season action earlier, will play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

Bombers star running back Andrew Harris said he's anticipating a hostile environment for Sunday's game in Regina.

"It's going to be nuts," Harris said.

"We all know how passionate those fans are. We're going in there now to get to a Grey Cup, so it's going to be absolutely chaos in there. But that excites me, and I know it excites the guys in this locker room.

"There's no better feeling than going into an atmosphere like that, shutting up their fans, and come out with the W."

The Bombers have reason to be amped up. The two-quarterback combo of primary passer Collaros and rushing QB Chris Streveler, a strong defensive performance and 27 unanswered points in the second half helped the Bombers beat defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders 35-14 on Sunday.

But the memory of losing in the West Division Final a year ago is keeping Harris and the Bombers level headed as they prepare this week.

"I know how I felt after that game in Calgary last year and I don't want that feeling again," Harris said of the 2018 playoff loss to the Stampeders. "I've been in this league for a while, and I can count on one hand how many West Finals I've been to. So you've got to seize the moment."

In the regular season, the Bombers and Roughriders clashed three times. In those games, Saskatchewan went 2-1, but were outscored by the Bombers 58-50.

Sunday's kick-off in Regina is 3:30 Central Time.

A Bombers win will send them to the Grey Cup on Nov. 24, in Calgary.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler, handing off to Andrew Harris during an October home game. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Streveler held out of practice

Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler was held out of Wednesday's practice.

O'Shea stayed relatively mum about why, but said Streveler sat because it was a "[veteran] day" — when more senior players sit out to rest.

"We don't set our roster until whatever time that is that we have to set it. There's always changes," he said about Streveler's injury status. "I think he's going to be good."

Streveler was sidelined in Winnipeg's regular-season finale with an ankle injury, but returned last Sunday to lead the Bombers in rushing with 82 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.