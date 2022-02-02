Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign extension with receiver Rasheed Bailey

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to a one-year contract extension with American receiver Rasheed Bailey on Wednesday. The six-foot-one, 208-pound Bailey will return for a third season with Winnipeg

Bailey, who was scheduled to become a free agent next week, will return for 3rd season with Bombers

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Rasheed Bailey (88) celebrates during an August 2021 game. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to a one-year contract extension with American receiver Rasheed Bailey on Wednesday.

Bailey was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

The six-foot-one, 208-pound Bailey will return for a third season with Winnipeg. He appeared in all 14 regular-season games last year, registering career highs in catches (52), yards (629) and touchdowns (five).

He added six catches for 116 yards in the playoffs, scoring a TD in the West final and a crucial two-point conversion in overtime that helped Winnipeg defeat Hamilton 33-25 for a second straight Grey Cup title.

Before arriving in Winnipeg, Bailey had stints with the CFL's B.C. Lions and NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now