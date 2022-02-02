Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign extension with receiver Rasheed Bailey
Bailey, who was scheduled to become a free agent next week, will return for 3rd season with Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to a one-year contract extension with American receiver Rasheed Bailey on Wednesday.
Bailey was scheduled to become a free agent next week.
The six-foot-one, 208-pound Bailey will return for a third season with Winnipeg. He appeared in all 14 regular-season games last year, registering career highs in catches (52), yards (629) and touchdowns (five).
He added six catches for 116 yards in the playoffs, scoring a TD in the West final and a crucial two-point conversion in overtime that helped Winnipeg defeat Hamilton 33-25 for a second straight Grey Cup title.
Before arriving in Winnipeg, Bailey had stints with the CFL's B.C. Lions and NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.
