Blue Bombers, fans set to parade and party with Lord Grey's cup
CBC will live stream parade online and on Facebook and Twitter
Blue Bombers players and fans will uncork three decades of bottled-up bliss Tuesday afternoon in downtown Winnipeg.
The city's CFL team arrived home Monday — triumphant after Sunday's Grey Cup championship game in Calgary — to a crowd of hundreds at the airport.
That was just a fraction of the thousands expected to line the streets and then celebrate at The Forks as the team holds its victory parade and shows off its shiny new hardware.
The parade kicks off at noon CT (1 p.m. ET). CBC News will live stream the parade here, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.
Bombers players, coaches and staff will be joined by local politicians and dignitaries, including Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.
The Bombers' drum band, cheer team, mascots Buzz and Boomer and superfan Dancing Gabe will also be in the parade, and the Royal Canadian Air Force will do a flypast.
Police say they will chip in with "a little extra blocking" for the team. They will set up temporary road closures in the downtown area starting around 11 a.m. CT to accommodate the parade.
The parade will start near Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue and continues:
- East on Portage from Hargrave to Main Street.
- South on Main to William Stephenson Way.
- Along William Stephenson Way to Israel Asper Way and on to The Forks.
Hargrave will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon, and Portage between Carlton and Main streets will be completely closed from 11:30 a.m. to approximately 12:15 p.m.
Main will also be closed between Bannatyne and St. Mary avenues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.