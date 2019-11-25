Blue Bombers, fans set to parade and party with Lord Grey's cup

Blue Bombers players and fans will uncork three decades of bottled-up bliss Tuesday afternoon in downtown Winnipeg.

The city's CFL team arrived home Monday — triumphant after Sunday's Grey Cup championship game in Calgary — to a crowd of hundreds at the airport.

That was just a fraction of the thousands expected to line the streets and then celebrate at The Forks as the team holds its victory parade and shows off its shiny new hardware.

The parade kicks off at noon CT (1 p.m. ET). CBC News will live stream the parade here, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Bombers players, coaches and staff will be joined by local politicians and dignitaries, including Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

The Bombers' drum band, cheer team, mascots Buzz and Boomer and superfan Dancing Gabe will also be in the parade, and the Royal Canadian Air Force will do a flypast.

Police say they will chip in with "a little extra blocking" for the team. They will set up temporary road closures in the downtown area starting around 11 a.m. CT to accommodate the parade.

A map posted by the Blue Bombers on Monday shows the planned parade route, starting near Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue at noon. (Google Maps)

The parade will start near Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue and continues:

East on Portage from Hargrave to Main Street.

South on Main to William Stephenson Way.

Along William Stephenson Way to Israel Asper Way and on to The Forks.

Hargrave will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon, and Portage between Carlton and Main streets will be completely closed from 11:30 a.m. to approximately 12:15 p.m.

Main will also be closed between Bannatyne and St. Mary avenues.