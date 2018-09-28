Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to stage NFL exhibition game
Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers could play in Manitoba
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are looking into possibly hosting an NFL exhibition game between the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers this summer.
"The Winnipeg Football Club is always exploring opportunities to host events at Investors Group Field," the CFL team said in a statement.
"At this time, the club has no further comments."
The city of Regina was in discussion with a promoter about potentially staging an NFL exhibition contest at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 23 between the Raiders and Packers.
However, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to play at home the next day and the club said it and the CFL "raised concerns" there wouldn't be enough time to convert the field back to the Canadian standard in time.
There were then reports both Winnipeg and Edmonton were interested trying to stage the game, but the Eskimos said they didn't have a bid to host an NFL exhibition game.
The Bombers will play road games in Edmonton on Aug. 23 and Regina on Sept. 1.
