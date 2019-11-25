The Grey Cup is here. It's broken, but it's back home.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bringing the Grey Cup back to Winnipeg on Monday afternoon for the first time in 29 years.

The team flew back Monday and landed in Winnipeg shortly before 3 p.m.

The team's estimated arrival was pushed up to 2:51 p.m. local time and the plane was on the ground before 3 p.m.

Hundreds of Winnipeggers erupted in cheers around the hug rug at the airport as the latest hometown heroes made their rounds upon arrival.

The team and the Grey Cup are here. This place just erupted. <a href="https://t.co/TFwnBxDUWR">pic.twitter.com/TFwnBxDUWR</a> —@AhmarSKhan

The Bombers ended their Grey Cup drought with a huge 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Sunday night's CFL final at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

Thousands of football fans swarmed Winnipeg's famous Portage and Main intersection on Sunday night to celebrate a championship that was almost three decades in the making.

Our friend is on his way home to Winnipeg!! See you soon!! <a href="https://t.co/Y9vBII0Xjy">pic.twitter.com/Y9vBII0Xjy</a> —@PaulLaPolice

The Winnipeg Airport welcomed the 107th Grey Cup champs home on Monday in a tweet that confirmed the team's landing.

Bomber fans cheering at the airport on Monday afternoon echoed Sunday night's triumphant chants of "O'Shea, O'Shea, O'Shea," praising head coach Mike O'Shea.

"This Cup's for you guys," O'Shea told the home crowd.

The energy at the airport intensified as the team showed up hoisting the Grey Cup.

The crowd started shouting "MVP! MVP! MVP!" as running back Andrew Harris raised the trophy. Harris became the first player to be named both the most outstanding player in the Grey Cup as well as the most outstanding Canadian since Russ Jackson in 1969.

A busted trophy could be seen getting handed from Willie Jefferson to Adam Bighill as the cup separated from its base.

"We're just a gritty team. And Winnipeg is kind of a gritty city," quarterback Chris Streveler told CBC reporter Ahmar Khan.