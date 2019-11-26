Here's what you need to know to catch the Grey Cup parade

For the first time in 29 years, the Grey Cup will be on parade through Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg's Grey Cup parade kicks off at noon, starting near Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue, and winding down at The Forks. The Blue Bombers posted a map of the route Monday afternoon.

CBC News will live stream the parade on Facebook, Twitter and on cbc.ca/manitoba.

Blue Bombers players, coaches, and staff will be joined by several local politicians and dignitaries, including Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman. The Bomber's cheer team and mascots will also be in the parade.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will do a fly-over at 1:30 p.m.

A map posted by the Blue Bombers on Monday shows the planned parade route, starting near Hargrave Street and Portage Avenue at noon. (Google Maps)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers brought the Grey Cup back — in two pieces — to Winnipeg on Monday afternoon following their 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Sunday night's CFL final at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

Thousands of football fans swarmed Winnipeg's famous Portage and Main intersection on Sunday night to celebrate a championship that was almost three decades in the making.