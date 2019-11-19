Blue Bombers flag rises with hope, excitement for possible Grey Cup win

The "W" of the Blue Bombers is flying high at Winnipeg City Hall after the team's flag was raised Tuesday morning.

The Blue Bombers hope to win their first Grey Cup in nearly 30 years on Sunday, when they face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary.

"As Winnipeggers and Manitobans, we have this determination and grit, a hard-working attitude that is different than the rest of the country. I truly believe the Winnipeg Football Club represents that, and we're an extension of our fans and our city," Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Blue Bombers, said at the flag-raising.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman plans to be at Sunday's game.

"My family and I, we've been season-ticket holders for 20 years and really looking forward to the game and to, of course, hopefully bringing the Cup home to Winnipeg, where it belongs," he said.

Winnipeg goes for the W as the Bombers flag flies at city hall Tuesday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The Bombers haven't lifted the Grey Cup since 1990.

James Murphy, a former wide receiver with the team, is the proud owner of three Grey Cup rings, but he remembers a city that waited a long time for a championship win.

"When we won the Grey Cup in 1984, the Bombers hadn't won for 22 years, so there was that pent-up emotion as well," he told Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's Information Radio, on Tuesday.

Murphy said he feels for players who have never had the opportunity to take home the Cup.

"There's guys — greats — like Milt Stegall and Doug Brown, guys that played and left their heart and soul on the football field, but never had the opportunity to get a Grey Cup ring," he said.

"This would be fantastic, not only for Winnipeg but for the province."

Former kicker Bob Cameron recalls the feeling of coming home to Winnipeg after a Grey Cup win.

Bombers super fan Rebecca Evans shows off one of James Murphy's three Grey Cup rings, with former kicker Bob Cameron, left, joining them. Cameron also won three Grey Cups with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

"We came back through the airport and it was just a gauntlet of people. It was thousands of people at the airport," he said.

"It was just crazy. People were standing on the bus, people were jumping up and down on cars — it was bedlam. It was fantastic."

Cameron and Murphy both hope the team will usher that excitement into the city again.

Born blue and gold

Fans are hyped for the game, but perhaps none is more excited than Rebecca Evans.

There are Bomber fans, there are Bomber super fans, and then there's Evans.

The 22-year-old Winnipegger has been to every single home game since she was seven years old.

Chris Streveler, right, of the Blue Bombers celebrates a touchdown with fellow quarterback Zach Collaros during the game against the Roughriders. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press )

There's something about the team, she said.

"The way the Bombers connect with their fans and how they make you feel special, they don't make you feel crazy. They make you feel like you're welcome to talk to them when you see them outside," Evans told Markusa.

"The blue and gold, you're born with it!"

This past Sunday, Evans remembers a surreal feeling when the Roughriders lost.

"Well at first, I was just staring at the TV and I was just like, looking, and 'Is this real? Is this real? Is there something going to happen?'" she said.

"But then I realized, 'Oh no, it's done.' So I started crying."

Evans' birthday is the Monday after the Grey Cup game, so she plans to have a big party to celebrate both the game and her 23rd birthday.

"I know they're going to win," she said. "Hamilton, you watch out, man."