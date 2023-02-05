Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Nic Demski, Alden Darby sign extensions to remain in blue and gold

Nic Demski is staying home. The veteran receiver signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday that keeps him with is hometown team through 2025. Demski was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Demski signs on to remain a Blue Bomber until 2025

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Nic Demski scores a touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 2021 Grey Cup. The Blue Bombers have extended their contracts for Demski as well as former Hamilton Tiger-Cat Alden Darby, Jr. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Nic Demski is staying home.

The veteran receiver signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday that keeps him with his hometown team through 2025. Demski was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bombers agreed to a contract extension with American defensive back Alden Darby. He was also eligible to become a free agent later this month.

Demski set career highs last season with 64 catches for 772 yards and 10 TDs despite missing five regular-season games. The five-foot-11, 216-pound Demski is entering his fifth season with the Blue Bombers.

Demski began his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015-17) before signing with Winnipeg as a free agent. Demski has appeared in 99 regular-season contests, recording 294 catches for 3,248 yards and 23 TDs.

Winnipeg acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last October. He registered six tackles in two regular-season contests after recording 23 tackles, three special-teams tackles, a sack and interception in 10 contests with the Ticats.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound Darby has appeared in 66 career regular-season CFL games with Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton, registering 200 tackles, five special-teams tackles, two sacks and nine interceptions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now