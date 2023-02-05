Winnipeg Blue Bombers Nic Demski, Alden Darby sign extensions to remain in blue and gold

Nic Demski is staying home.

The veteran receiver signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday that keeps him with his hometown team through 2025. Demski was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bombers agreed to a contract extension with American defensive back Alden Darby. He was also eligible to become a free agent later this month.

Demski set career highs last season with 64 catches for 772 yards and 10 TDs despite missing five regular-season games. The five-foot-11, 216-pound Demski is entering his fifth season with the Blue Bombers.

Demski began his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015-17) before signing with Winnipeg as a free agent. Demski has appeared in 99 regular-season contests, recording 294 catches for 3,248 yards and 23 TDs.

Winnipeg acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last October. He registered six tackles in two regular-season contests after recording 23 tackles, three special-teams tackles, a sack and interception in 10 contests with the Ticats.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound Darby has appeared in 66 career regular-season CFL games with Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton, registering 200 tackles, five special-teams tackles, two sacks and nine interceptions.