Bombers will secure playoff spot if they win this weekend
Bombers and Riders meet in annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers could become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend.
Winnipeg (9-2) would become the first team to punch its post-season ticket with a road win Sunday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5), the CFL said.
Winnipeg is 5-1 away from IG Field this season and 6-1 within the West Division. Saskatchewan has won four of seven games against conference rivals and is 3-2 at home.
The Riders are coming off a bye week after defeating the B.C. Lions 34-29 on Aug. 20. The Bombers took down the Montreal Alouettes 47-17 last week.
With a win against Saskatchewan, Winnipeg would clinch a playoff spot for the seventh consecutive year. Last season, Winnipeg also locked up its post-season berth after its 12th regular-season game.
The Bombers are chasing a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance and third title in four seasons.