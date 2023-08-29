Content
Bombers will secure playoff spot if they win this weekend

Winnipeg (9-2) would become the first team to punch its post-season ticket with a road win Sunday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5), the CFL says.

Bombers and Riders meet in annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday

A football player in blue and white, and carrying the football, holds out an arm to keep away a player in green
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are looking to hold off the Saskatchewan Roughriders this weekend during the annual Labour Day Classic and punch their ticket to the post-season. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers could become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend.

Winnipeg is 5-1 away from IG Field this season and 6-1 within the West Division. Saskatchewan has won four of seven games against conference rivals and is 3-2 at home.

The Riders are coming off a bye week after defeating the B.C. Lions 34-29 on Aug. 20. The Bombers took down the Montreal Alouettes 47-17 last week.

With a win against Saskatchewan, Winnipeg would clinch a playoff spot for the seventh consecutive year. Last season, Winnipeg also locked up its post-season berth after its 12th regular-season game.

The Bombers are chasing a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance and third title in four seasons.

