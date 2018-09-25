Bombers coach O'Shea says Adam Bighill ready for Esks, doesn't rule out Harris
Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea says he expects linebacker Adam Bighill to play when Winnipeg visits the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.
Star LB back at practice after leaving game against Montreal in the 3rd quarter
Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea says he expects linebacker Adam Bighill to play when Winnipeg visits the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.
Bighill suited up for practice Tuesday, seemingly recovered after leaving Winnipeg's 31-14 win over visiting Montreal in the third quarter with an upper-body injury. He was one of several Blue Bombers to get hurt in Friday's game.
Star running back Andrew Harris left the game in the second quarter and did not return, while receiver Nic Demski left in the third.
Harris and Demski, along with receiver Darvin Adams, missed Tuesday's practice. But O'Shea told reporters that he's not ruling them out of Saturday's game at Commonwealth Stadium and said he will continue to monitor them over the week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.