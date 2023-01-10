Green Bay Packers sign former Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back
Tyrell Ford, 24, spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who made the native of Niagara Falls, Ont., their first pick, No. 13 overall, in the 2022 CFL draft out of Waterloo.
Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford has signed a deal with the NFL's Green Bay Packers.
Ford, 24, spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who made the native of Niagara Falls, Ont., their first pick, No. 13 overall, in the 2022 CFL draft out of Waterloo.
Ford had 10 tackles (three solo) in 18 games last season with the Bombers, who released Ford on Tuesday to pursue NFL opportunities.
