Blowing snow shuts some Manitoba highways

Manitoba Highways has closed a large section of a major north-south route due to poor weather conditions.

Blowing snow and poor visibility Sunday morning has resulted in the shutdown of Highway 75 from the U.S. border at Emerson north to Morris.

Traffic camera footage long the highway shows near-zero visibility conditions.

Environment Canada's forecast for Emerson calls for winds gusting between 60-80 km/h throughout the day. While the sky will clear, a light snow that fell early Sunday will continue to be blown around.

Winds are expected to calm in the area Sunday night into Monday morning.

The province has also ordered the closures of:

Highway 3, from Highway 100 to Morden

Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek

These closures are also due to poor winter driving conditions, the province says.

An updated map of highway conditions in Manitoba is available here.