Blowing snow creates poor visibility, cancels school buses in southwestern Manitoba

Blowing, swirling snow in western and southwestern Manitoba is creating poor visibility and forcing some school divisions to cancel bus service Thursday — the second time this week.

Park West School Division and Rolling River School Division, both south of Riding Mountain National Park, are keeping their buses parked, but schools are open.

The same goes for Mountain View School Division, located between Riding Mountain and Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory in that area of the province, with strong northwest winds expected to hit gusts of 60-70 km/h.

Combined with fresh snow flurries, the winds will likely produce squalls that make it difficult to see.

Some areas may see prolonged periods of blowing snow while others may experience sudden changes with little warning, the weather agency said. Travel is expected to be hazardous at times.

Anyone considering highway travel is urged to check road conditions before heading out, or to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The winds are expected to stay strong through the day before diminishing overnight

A similar blowing snow advisory covered a wide swath of southern Manitoba on Tuesday as wind gusts and fresh snow caused whiteout conditions in many places.

Dozens of accidents were reported and many roads were covered in drifting snow before the system eventually cleared out overnight.