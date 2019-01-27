Highways near Morden, Winkler reopened following winter wallop

Several Manitoba highways that were closed Sunday night due to falling snow, blowing snow and low visibility are open to traffic once again.

Manitoba Highways had issued a warning just before 6 p.m. Sunday that several highways south of Portage la Prairie to the U.S. border were closed, affecting communities near Morden, Winkler and St. Claude.

Manitoba Highways said all affected roadways had been reopened as of 8 p.m.

The reopened roads are:

Highway 2, from Starbuck to St. Claude.

Highway 3, from Sperling to Highway 31.

Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek.

Highway 14, from Rosenfeld to Highway 3.

Highway 23, from Miami to Highway 3.

Highway 201, from Highway 12 to Highway 32.

Highway 428, from Highway 32 to Highway 23.

Highway 432, from Highway 201 to Highway 23.

For the latest conditions, check manitoba511.ca or twitter.com/MBGovRoads.