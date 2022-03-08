Blowing snow causes whiteouts in parts of southern Manitoba

A swath of southern Manitoba is under a blowing snow advisory as wind gusts and fresh snow create areas with near-zero visibility.

Environment Canada issued the advisory across a band of communities, most of which are south of the lakes, though a portion of the Interlake Region is included.

The southeast corner of the province and the area along the Ontario border are not included in the advisory.

Some areas could see prolonged periods of blowing snow, while others will see very abrupt changes in visibility as bands of flurries move through the area, the weather agency states in the advisory.

Near white-out conditions may be possible as gusts are expected to hit 70 km/h to 80 km/h.

Anyone considering highway travel is urged to check road conditions before heading out.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday afternoon in the southwest and by Tuesday evening in the Red River Valley.

