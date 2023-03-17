Video shows multiple semis in ditch before Highway 75 closed due to dangerous driving conditions

Tracy Vincent recorded several vehicles in the ditch or turned around on Highway 75 Friday afternoon. She was a passenger in a vehicle heading to La Salle from Morris at the time and counted 15-20 vehicles in the ditch on the highway.

A Manitoba commuter says she's glad the main highway that runs between the U.S.-Canada border and Winnipeg has now been fully closed, after she counted more than a dozen vehicles — including several semis — stuck in the ditch earlier in the day, as blowing snow led to treacherous driving.

Manitoba's 511 road conditions website showed Highway 75 was closed from Winnipeg to Ste. Agathe — about 30 kilometres south of the Perimeter Highway — just before 2 p.m.

By about 2:30 p.m., the entire highway was closed from Emerson, at the U.S. border, to Winnipeg.

"It was definitely rough driving and I am in no way surprised that the highways ended up closing ... the visibility was so bad," Tracy Vincent said.

She was carpooling with co-workers from Morris to La Salle earlier Friday afternoon, before the closures, when they ended up on a snow-blown, icy section of Highway 75.

Their vehicle was forced to a crawl as they passed numerous vehicles in the ditch or turned around on the highway. She says she counted 15 to 20 stuck vehicles during the trip.

"I'm just really glad I made it home safe and that highways are closed now."

Highway 75 remained closed as of Friday evening. A stretch of Highway 14, from the Highway 75 intersection west to Plum Coulee, was also closed.

Environment Canada warned of hazardous travel throughout the day in southern Manitoba due to blowing snow, and issued a blowing snow advisory before noon for much of south-central and southeast Manitoba.

The regions under the advisory are:

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are forecast to blow snow, limiting visibility to 800 metres or less. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero, Environment Canada cautioned in its advisory.