Police investigating bloody incident at downtown apartment building

Winnipeg police are investigating what appears to be a bloody incident on the sidewalk in front of a Portage Avenue apartment building.

Police blocked off the north sidewalk between Garry and Smith Streets on Sunday, while officers were seen placing evidence markers and taking photographs.

CBC News observed a pool of blood on the ground outside of The Avenue building and officers were seen going in and out of the apartment block.

An officer stands outside 265 Portage Avenue on Sunday while police investigate an incident. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Police were not available for comment on Sunday.

CBC News reached out to the City of Winnipeg to see if paramedics responded and transported anyone to hospital, but was referred back to police.

More to come.