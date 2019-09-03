Skip to Main Content
RCMP make arrest after man, 35, slain on Bloodvein First Nation
Mounties arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a death on Bloodvein First Nation on Monday, RCMP say.

Man, 23, arrested at crime scene and charged with 2nd-degree murder

CBC News ·
A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man on Bloodvein First Nation. (CBC)

Mounties made an arrest Monday in connection with a death on Bloodvein First Nation.

RCMP were called about an assault at a home in the community, about 210 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Investigators found a 35-year-old man dead and arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene.

He is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

