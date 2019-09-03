RCMP make arrest after man, 35, slain on Bloodvein First Nation
Mounties arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a death on Bloodvein First Nation on Monday, RCMP say.
Man, 23, arrested at crime scene and charged with 2nd-degree murder
Mounties made an arrest Monday in connection with a death on Bloodvein First Nation.
RCMP were called about an assault at a home in the community, about 210 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
Investigators found a 35-year-old man dead and arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene.
He is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
RCMP continue to investigate.
