RCMP make arrest after man, 35, slain on Bloodvein First Nation

Mounties made an arrest Monday in connection with a death on Bloodvein First Nation.

RCMP were called about an assault at a home in the community, about 210 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Investigators found a 35-year-old man dead and arrested a 23-year-old man at the scene.

He is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

