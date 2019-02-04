16-year-old charged in Bloodvein double homicide
A 16-year-old boy has been charged after two men were found dead in Bloodvein, Man., last month.
Teen faces 2 counts of manslaughter after 2 men found dead on Jan. 31, police say
The teen faces two charges of manslaughter, RCMP said in a news release Monday.
The boy is from Bloodvein, about 215 kilometres north of Winnipeg, the release says.
Two men, ages 22 and 32, were found dead at a house in the community on Jan. 31.
The 16-year-old was remanded in custody and set to appear in youth court on Monday, police said.
The investigation continues.