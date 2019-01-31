Bloodvein RCMP investigate double homicide

Bloodvein RCMP are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead on Wednesday.

Police were called with a report of two men found dead at a house in Bloodvein, a community 214 kilometres north of Winnipeg. The two men, ages 22 and 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP major crimes unit and the Winnipeg forensic identification unit are helping with the investigation.

