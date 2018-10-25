Blood type, allergy records missing from eCharts: auditor general

An electronic system used by health-care providers to determine the needs of their patients is lacking critical information such as blood type and a record of allergies, Manitoba's auditor general has found.

Norm Ricard says the eChart system does not have some of the personal health information it was supposed to contain when a five-year strategy was created in 2007.

This includes a history of emergency room diagnoses, discharge summaries, medical clinic visits and homecare reports, the auditor general's report concludes.

And without a future plan, Ricard wrote he has no clue what the vision for eChart is.

The auditor general made 15 recommendations to improve the electronic system, which lifts data from existing databases for the use of more than 7,000 health-care providers, in a 50-page report released on Thursday.

Confidentiality at risk

The audit reasoned a future plan for eChart is necessary, no mechanisms to measure its success are in place and the confidentiality of patients' information may be compromised due to inadequate security.

"We're concerned that many sites may be defaulting to providing users with full access regardless of whether they have a need to know," Ricard said.

The report noted some former users could access eChart two years after the termination of their employment.

The program was launched in 2010 by eHealth Manitoba.

It is supposed to improve care, reduce duplicate tests and encourage collaboration between specialists.

In reality, the electronic system is insufficient, the report states. Though there are mechanisms in place to monitor eChart's usage, privacy and availability, Ricard wrote there is no procedure to measure progress.