Blondie's Burgers' owner is bidding farewell after more than 30 years

We have some good news and some bad news.

The good news is, cows no longer have to shake in their boots, err, hooves, afraid Sandy Doyle is going to turn them into a two-, three- or (burp) nine-pound burger.

The bad news: Doyle, the enigmatic 68-year-old owner of Blondie's Burgers, perhaps best known for its size XXXL fare (One-litre milkshakes! Four-wiener hotdogs! Chili-cheese fries for six!), will be permanently closing her restaurant, as iconic a spot as you'll find in our fair burg, later this week.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.