Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Blondie's Burgers' owner is bidding farewell after more than 30 years

Sandy Doyle, who opened Blondies at 1969 Main St. in September 1990, originally listed Jan. 20 as her final day behind the grill when she announced her decision on Facebook on New Year’s Day.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Sandy Doyle, owner of Blondie's Burgers, will be permanently closing her restaurant. (Jessica Lee/Winnipeg Free Press)

We have some good news and some bad news.

The good news is, cows no longer have to shake in their boots, err, hooves, afraid Sandy Doyle is going to turn them into a two-, three- or (burp) nine-pound burger.

The bad news: Doyle, the enigmatic 68-year-old owner of Blondie's Burgers, perhaps best known for its size XXXL fare (One-litre milkshakes! Four-wiener hotdogs! Chili-cheese fries for six!), will be permanently closing her restaurant, as iconic a spot as you'll find in our fair burg, later this week.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now