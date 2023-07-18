City of Winnipeg crews clear blockade at Brady Road landfill

City of Winnipeg crews, with police present, have taken down a blockade at the entrance to a Winnipeg landfill four days after a judge granted an injunction ordering protesters to clear the road.

Heavy machinery scooped up pieces of wood and tires that formed the barricade and deposited it into a truck on Tuesday morning, while police spoke to protesters at the site.

"The people that were here for the blockade were very co-operative," Insp. Gord Spado said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

"It was kept peaceful. The protesters removed things they wanted to keep off the roadway, and that allowed the city to come in and assist us in removing the material that was still blocking the road."

The blockade was built on July 6 after Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said her government won't pay for a search of the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, where police believe the remains of two First Nations women — Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — were taken last year.

A Manitoba judge granted the City of Winnipeg the injunction on Friday afternoon, but the protesters continued to occupy the road.

Heavy equipment removes the barricade outside the Brady Road landfill on Tuesday. (Anne-Louise Michel/SRC)

Spado said police wanted to give the protesters a few days after the injunction was served before tearing down the blockade.

"Any time we can resolve things in a peaceful manner and not have to go in with any show of force, we definitely prefer that method. I was very happy with today's outcome," he said.

No arrests were made, he said.

The City of Winnipeg said a statement is coming.

The road to the landfill is expected to be entirely clear by noon, Spado said.