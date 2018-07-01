Skip to Main Content
Block party celebrates art, community in West Broadway
Video

Block party celebrates art, community in West Broadway

Art filled the streets of West Broadway Saturday afternoon as Art City put on a block party to celebrate community. The non-profit community art studio lets kids do art for free of charge.
Art filled the streets of West Broadway Saturday afternoon as Art City put on a block party to celebrate community. The non-profit community art studio lets kids do art for free of charge. 1:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us