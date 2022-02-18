Blizzard conditions prompt school, road closures in southern Manitoba

Blizzard conditions in southern Manitoba are causing road closures and school cancellations Friday morning.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for Winnipeg, Brandon, Virden, Winkler, Morden, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Steinbach, Emerson, Vita and everywhere in between Friday morning.

Whiteout conditions could be possible in some areas, so travel is not advised.

These conditions will develop early in the day and are expected to ease by the afternoon for most communities.

Blizzard and blowing snow advisories are in effect for some parts of southern Manitoba. (John Sauder/CBC)

A blizzard warning is issued when winter weather conditions cause visibility to be reduced to less than 400 metres.

As a result of the deteriorating weather conditions, school divisions have closed schools for the day:

Rolling River School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Garden Valley School Division.

Brandon School Division: Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed, and buses won't run outside the city.

Hanover School Division.

Pine Creek School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Park West School Division.

Western School Division.

Seine River School Division.

The following highways were closed as of 6:30 a.m.:

Highway 5, from Grandview (PR 366) to the Saskatchewan border.

Highway 16, from Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border.

Highway 45, from Rossburn (PR 264) to Russell (Highway 16).

Highway 83, from Highway 5 to Russell.

Highway 482, from Highway 83 to Highway 5.

You can find a full list of road closures on the province's website.