Blizzard warning for southeastern Manitoba closes schools again

Yet another blast of winter is hitting southeastern Manitoba this morning, but Winnipeg may dodge the worst of it.

Blizzard warnings from Environment Canada are in effect for the Red River and Pembina valleys from St. Adophe in the north to Emerson in the south, and from Morden in the west to Vita in the east.

A strong low-pressure system in the plains states will also bring blizzard conditions to the southern Red River Valley.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Whiteshell and Sprague regions.

Environment Canada warns 10 to 20 centimetres of snow may is forecast for those regions.

Winnipeg is only expected to get a few centimetres of snow at most.

Highways in the southeast are snow-covered and visibility will be reduced in blowing snow.

Due to high winds and blizzard conditions a number of school divisions are closing schools:

Seine River — schools are closed.

Hanover School Division — schools are closed.

Border Land School Division — schools are closed.

Sunrise School Division — schools are closed.

Red River Valley School Division — schools are closed; teachers are to work from home.

Providence University College — closed.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna — closed.

In Division scolaire franco-manitobaine, seven schools are closed today because of the weather:

École Sainte-Agathe.

École régionale Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

Collège régional Gabrielle-Roy.

École communautaire Réal-Bérard.

École Pointe-des-Chênes.

École Saint-Joachim.

École Lagimodière.

Calvin Christian Academy's country bus is cancelled, but the shuttle is running.