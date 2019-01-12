Skip to Main Content
Churchill, York under blizzard warning for Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for northeastern Manitoba.

A February 2015 blizzard in Churchill, Man. Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the region for Sunday. (Marcy Markusa/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Sunday and into Monday morning for northeastern Manitoba.

The warning, issued at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, says blizzard conditions are expected to develop over the Hudson Bay coast, including the York and Churchill regions, on Sunday and continue into early Monday.

The blizzard will develop from strong northwest winds in the wake of a system that brought blowing snow to northernmost Manitoba Saturday, says Environment Canada.

The blizzard is expected to make travel conditions hazardous due to reduced visibility, and the national weather service says anyone not dressed warmly will be at risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada says blizzard conditions are expected to develop over the Hudson Bay coast, including York and Churchill, Sunday. (Environment Canada)

Public Safety Canada is encouraging everyone in the area to make an emergency plan and prepare an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Go to Environment Canada's website for the latest forecast information.

