Blizzard warning in effect for Churchill

A blizzard warning is in effect for the northern Manitoba community of Churchill.
Strong winds, snow will begin overnight, continue through Sunday: Environment Canada
Strong northerly winds gusting to 90 km/h combined with falling snow will create blizzard conditions beginning overnight Saturday, Environment Canada said in an alert on Saturday.
Those conditions are expected to continue through Sunday.
Near-zero visibility is also expected in the region, along with wind chill values approaching –30 on Sunday, the government department said.
That reduced visibility is expected to make travelling in the region hazardous.
Those conditions will improve overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning, the alert said.
