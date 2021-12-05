Blizzard conditions expected in Winnipeg, Morden and Steinbach on Sunday

Canada's weather agency is forecasting blizzard-like conditions in Winnipeg and other cities in southern Manitoba on Sunday afternoon and evening.

In the capital, Environment Canada says "rapidly deteriorating conditions" are expected to impact the Western Final football game, in which the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are playing against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

That's because a low pressure system currently developing in Montana will track southeast through North and South Dakota and into Minnesota on Saturday night and into Sunday night, according to a special weather statement.

Across southern Manitoba, two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Sunday with total snowfall amounts highest along the U.S. border that could double the predicted amount.

An arctic cold front will sweep south through the southern half of province Sunday afternoon causing windy conditions.

The City of Winnipeg is under a special weather warning starting on Sunday, while the areas around Morden and Steinbach are under a blizzard warning. (Environment Canada)

Around noon, winds will shift from easterly to northerly and increase to 40 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 by 3 p.m. and to 50 gusting to 70 by later in the evening.

Combined with the snow, visibility is expected to be briefly reduced in some areas to less than 800 metres in the late afternoon and throughout Sunday night.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to drop about 10 degrees from near -5 C to around -15 C in the late afternoon to early evening.

Meanwhile, two areas of southern Manitoba are under a blizzard warning.

Northwest winds of 50 gusting to 70 kilometres combined with falling snow is expected to reduce visibility in some areas to less than 400 metres for several hours late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

The following areas are impacted by the weather bulletins and warnings:

City of Winnipeg.

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

Travel is expected to be dangerous due to reduced visibility, Environment Canada says, so Manitobans in the areas should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.