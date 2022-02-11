Blizzard, blowing snow warnings and advisories close highways in southern Manitoba

Several highways are closed Friday morning after blowing snow advisories and blizzard warnings were issued for parts of southern Manitoba, while frigid temperatures grip the northern half of the province.

Blizzard warnings are in effect in south-central Manitoba, including areas near the Canada-U.S. border where a group of protesters were demonstrating Thursday against pandemic restrictions and a federal vaccine mandate for truckers.

Environment Canada said highway conditions are expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

Drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. If you get stranded, stay in your vehicle until conditions improve, Environment Canada says.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for the following places:

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Conditions are expected to improve through the morning, but the following highways are closed:

Highway 1, from Highway 207 to Highway 11.

Highway 2, from Starbuck to St. Claude.

Highway 3, from Sperling to North Junction Highway 34.

Highway 8, from Winnipeg city limits to Highway 67.

Highway 12, from Highway 1 to North Junction Highway 203.

Highway 13, from Elm Creek to Carman.

Highway 14, from Highway 3 to Highway 75.

Highway 15, from Winnipeg city limits to Anola.

Highway 23, from Highway 34 to Highway 75.

Highway 52, from Mitchell to La Broquerie.

Highway 100 (south Perimeter), from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West.

Highway 101 (north Perimeter), from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East.

Highway 75 was closed but reopened from Winnipeg to the U.S. border shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Highway 6, from Ashern to St. Laurent, has also reopened, as has Highway 325, which was previously closed from Highway 6 to Highway 68. Highway 417 has reopened as well from Highway 6 west.

Wind gusts in the 60 to 80 km/h range, paired with blowing snow, have also led to blowing snow advisories in Winnipeg and the surrounding areas.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

Environment Canada says though strong winds may diminish through the morning Friday, expect below seasonal temperatures to persist in southern Manitoba into next week.

Blowing snow advisories are in effect on Friday for:

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Winnipeg.

Environment Canada also extended extreme cold warnings on Friday that were originally issued Thursday in northern Manitoba.

Temperatures are expected to drop close to –40 C along with wind gusts of 10 to 20 kilometres an hour that may produce wind chills in the –45 to –55 range.

Conditions may improve in some parts of the north on Friday but Environment Canada says to expect bitterly cold temperatures to persist through most of the weekend in the northernmost regions.

As of early Friday morning, the following areas were under extreme cold warnings:

Brochet.

Churchill.

Gillam.

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Shamattawa.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

York.

Environment Canada warns extreme cold conditions bring an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Cold-related symptoms include muscle pain and weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, and numbness and discolouration in the fingers and toes.