Blizzard conditions expected in southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon

A blizzard warning has replaced a snowfall warning in parts of southwestern Manitoba, including the city of Brandon.

10-15 centimetres of snow expected, with northeast winds gusting 60-70 km/h: Environment Canada

A file photo shows a snowstorm in Brandon. The city is among several southwestern Manitoba communities under an Environment Canada blizzard warning Saturday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A blizzard warning has replaced a snowfall warning in parts of southwestern Manitoba for Saturday, including the city of Brandon, Environment Canada says.

Deteriorating conditions are expected to lead to poor visibility and blowing snow in the southwest corner of the province, the weather agency said as it upgraded its warning around noon on Saturday.

An expected 10-15 centimetres of snow, driven by northeast winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h, will result in very poor visibility Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada says, but conditions are likely to start improving through the evening hours.

Blizzard conditions have already been reported in southeastern Saskatchewan.

In addition to Brandon, the areas with snowfall warnings include:

  • Neepawa.
  • Carberry.
  • Treherne.
  • Killarney.
  • Pilot Mound.
  • Manitou.
  • Virden.
  • Souris.
  • Melita.
  • Boissevain.
  • Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.
A map with regions blotted in red.
Parts of southwestern Manitoba are under a blizzard warning, while areas further east remain under a snowfall warning Saturday, Environment Canada says. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada cautions against travel in the region, due to potentially hazardous conditions on highways.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the city of Winnipeg, as well as the following southern Manitoba areas:

  • Minnedosa.
  • Riding Mountain National Park.
  • Morden.
  • Winkler.
  • Altona.
  • Morris.
  • Portage la Prairie.
  • Headingley.
  • Brunkild.
  • Carman.
  • Sprague.
  • Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
  • Ste. Rose.
  • McCreary.
  • Alonsa.
  • Gladstone.
  • Steinbach.
  • St. Adolphe.
  • Emerson.
  • Vita.
  • Richer.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected in those areas.

Winnipeg's snow-clearing crews are monitoring road conditions as the snow accumulates, a release from the city says.

