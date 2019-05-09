Blood trail leads RCMP to injured man in Portage la Prairie
Police ask anyone with information to call them
A report of a bleeding man prompted a manhunt in Portage la Prairie — for the guy who'd been stabbed.
Manitoba RCMP received a report at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday about a bleeding man on Third Street NW. in Portage la Prairie, about 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
When officers went to the area, they couldn't find the person, but they followed a blood trail to Fisher Avenue, where they located a 29-year-old man who'd been stabbed.
The injury was not life-threatening and the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The man isn't helping Portage la Prairie RCMP with their investigation, so they ask anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
