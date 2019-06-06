Tory MLA overcomes anxiety to win members, retain party nomination

A Progressive Conservative MLA fended off a challenger within his own party for the seat he currently occupies.

Blair Yakimoski, the party's Transcona representative, faced the uncommon challenge of fighting to retain his nomination. On Wednesday, he defeated Ramona Coey, a longtime party volunteer, for the right to carry the Tory banner in the next election.

Yakimoski says the nomination was contested, in part, because he didn't meet the target of selling a certain number of party memberships.

"I have anxiety issues that I struggle with, I struggle with the ask," he said after winning the nomination Wednesday night in front of 150 party members at the Canad Inns in Transcona.

Making the ask is 'out of my comfort zone'

He shared how summoning up the courage to ask out the "pretty girl in high school," was hard, but one day he did, and "I ended up marrying the pretty girl," Yakimoski said.

"That's kind of the way this happens, I got pushed out of my comfort zone and I had to go to the door and I had to ask them the question at the right time — and a lot of people supported me."

The former grocery store owner credited his wife, friends and some of his colleagues, from Greg Nesbitt, who helped him organize a fundraiser last year, to Bob Lagasse, who gave Yakimoski a motivational mixtape to put him in the right mindset.

In fact, Yakimoski has realized, people want to support him and they're willing to buy a membership to do it.

"A part of my brain wakes up in the middle of the night and says, 'They don't want to help you," he said. "Get over it, they probably really do."

Blair Yakimoski, right, comes in for a hug with fellow Progressive Conservative MLA Bob Lagasse after winning the party nomination for Transcona at the Canad Inns on Regent Avenue. (Ian Froese/CBC)

In his brief victory speech, Yakimoski didn't speak about his anxiety, but said many of the people in the room knew why his nomination battle was challenging.

"I'm a customer service guy from the grocery business," he said. "There's a part of this [politics] game that is customer service and there's a part of this game that is sales, and I have to get better at that."

Premier Brian Pallister cited "performance" as the reason Yakimoski was facing a challenge, in a scrum with reporters last month.

"We have criteria for performance by all our caucus members and we have an open party, with [people interested] in running for us and that is the case in that particular riding," he said.

Yakimoski was up against Ramona Coey, a former Brandon school trustee and the current executive director of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Manitoba.

She has a long history with the party, from door-knocking and making phone calls as a teenager, to serving as a constituency president and election volunteer coordinator in recent years.

Coey told CBC News earlier in the day she was honoured to be approached by the party to run in Transcona.

The mother of three lives outside the riding in Lorette.

MLAs normally immune from challengers

Political scientists say contested nominations when an incumbent MLA wants to return happen, but not often.

"Normally, the governing party grants its MLAs a pass from having to face a nomination contest," Paul Thomas, a professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba, wrote in an email.

NDP MLA Jim Walding was the last MLA Thomas could remember that was nearly dethroned by a party member, and that was in 1986.

Royce Koop, an associate professor in political science at the University of Manitoba, said there's a growing tendency nowadays to protect their incumbents from any challengers, but he finds open nomination periods to be a victory for democracy.

"They are a way to keep incumbent candidates accountable, they are a way for local members and local residents to have a say," he said. "It's a way of ensuring that just because you win the nomination and you get elected once, it doesn't mean you're necessarily going to be there forever."

The next provincial election is expected this fall.