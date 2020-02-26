Breaking the black stereotype: CBC Manitoba chat tackles myths
CBC Asks: What does it mean to be a black man in Winnipeg? What presumptions are made about women of colour?
Rob Wilson is a black man who drives a nice car.
And that, he says, was enough to subject him to a curious traffic check while on the road in south Winnipeg.
"I asked police why I'm being pulled over, and they said 'it's a routine stop'" Wilson says. "I was pulled over, again, for nothing."
Wilson, aka Fresh IE — a Grammy and Juno nominated Christian rapper — first made headlines in 2008 when police stopped him in his car, pulled their weapons and accused him of driving a stolen car. (He wasn't).
The most recent experience in 2019, he says, was a stark reminder that when it comes to racial profiling — especially when it comes to people of colour — there's still work that needs to be done.
Melissa Cote echoes that sentiment. The Winnipeg mother says since she was a teenager, she's been sexualised by "older white men" who target girls and women of colour .
"I get it all the time," Cote says.
Other stereotypes are more covert.
Leisha Strachan was a world champion baton twirler, but when people learned she was athletic, the assumption was always the same: "I used to get asked, 'Why baton? Why not track and field?'"
Larry Strachan grew up loving and playing classical music and yet "people assumed that I would be an expert rapper as well."
Wilson, Cote, Strachan and Strachan joined CBC's Ismaila Alfa for a livestream discussion on Feb. 26, looking at black stereotypes in Manitoba and how to break them.
The special was part of the CBC's ongoing coverage of Black History Month.