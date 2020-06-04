Black-led Manitoba organizations call for allies, an end to police violence

Black-led organizations in Manitoba are appealing for an end to the violence against black people in Canada and the U.S., urging governments and individuals to examine their own impacts.

"As we continue to see the ongoing oppression and violence that is inflicted on black people internationally, we grow wearier and more restless for honest change in our communities," Titi Tijani, board president for African Communities of Manitoba Inc., said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The conference was headed up by ACOMI, in partnership with the Black History Month celebration committee, Black Space Winnipeg, the Congress of Black Women of Manitoba, and the Caribbean Council Organization of Manitoba.

"Fuelled by bigotry, racial profiling, and systemic racism, black-led and black-supporting organizations are calling for an end to the violence that we continue to see against black people," Tijani said.

"We are calling on all levels of government and individuals outside of the black community to educate themselves and evaluate their impact on the injustices that we see every day."

Rhonda Thompson, board member with the Black History Month Celebration Committee and the Congress of Black Women of Manitoba, said the plight of black people is trending today but it is not new.

She urged people to not let the current momentum, the hashtags and the outcry vanish once the next big news story comes along. She also called for black organizations to be given better funding and resources because "we can no longer be sustained through the volunteer model."

"We are not looking for a hand out, but a hand up" to better serve the community, Thompson said.

She encouraged people to become black allies, to reach out to the organizations and ask how to help.

"That is the call to action today — make your voice heard," Thompson said.

"Please reach out," added Tijani​​.

Five years ago, the United Nations declared 2015-2024 to be the International Decade for People of African Descent, calling for a global focus on recognition, justice, and development for people of African descent.

"However, recent and ongoing events have proven that one of these areas — justice — is not, and has not been, on the minds of individuals and governments around the world," Tijani said.

The deaths of Machuar Madut in Winnipeg in 2019, and those of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto and George Floyd in Minneapolis last month — all of which involved police — are just three of the many tragedies that show the problem is not only an American one, the groups said.

"This needs to stop now. Racial inequality impacts us all. We continue to recognize the need to have safe cities, spaces, and systems for members of the community of people of African descent in Canada, in the U.S.A., and around the world," Tijani said.

"We have provided the education, resources, and knowledge. It is now time for those outside the community to take action against the violence we are seeing and to choose change."