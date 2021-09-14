Educator aiming for inclusivity

The elementary school educator who co-founded Alberta's Black Teachers Association plans to bring her dual passions of anti-racism and technology to her new post at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Sarah Adomako-Ansah, whose resumé includes eight years of teaching students in grades 3 to 6 in Edmonton, has been selected as the Winnipeg-based museum's newest educator-in-residence.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.