2nd annual Winnipeg block party showcases Black-owned businesses

Children's books, makeup and hoodies were among the wares for sale at the second annual block party celebrating Black-owned local businesses in Winnipeg on Saturday.

The Block Party Vol. 2 was organized by local clothing company Zueike Apparel in collaboration with Black History Manitoba, said Ogo Okwumabua, one of the shop's owners.

After last summer's inaugural event, organizers brought in even more local Black vendors from across Winnipeg, he said.

There were more than 20 businesses featured at Saturday's party as music played in the parking lot outside Zueike Apparel's storefront on Trottier Bay in south Winnipeg.

"We've brought in all different Black vendors [from] across the city, inviting them to show off their wares," he said.

"That's exactly what we're doing here — just trying to get out, have some fun with the community again."

Okwumabua said pandemic restrictions over the past year made it difficult for people to connect, so it was nice to do that on Saturday.

Zueike Apparel owners Bryan Salvador and Ogo Okwumabua are pictured at Saturday's event. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"The block party's just a great cultural and fun event," he said.

"It's also just a celebration of wonderful things that are in our city."

He said his store has plans for another block party with a different group in September. That one will have more of a focus on art, though details haven't been released yet.

