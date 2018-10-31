Black bears take nap 14 metres up hydro pole, near high voltage line

A pair of black bears scampered up a power pole and are now snoozing next to the high voltage line in southeastern Manitoba.

A Manitoba Hydro employee spotted the bruins, near the small community of Sundown, while heading to work around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews have de-energized a section of the 66,000-volt transmission line around the bears so that they're safe up there, said Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen.

There's a first for everything. A crew spotted two black bears on a transmission line near Sundown this morning 🐻 We're working with officials to get the bears down safely. We hope they eventually come down on their own. We'll keep you posted! <a href="https://t.co/m20trXJIAv">pic.twitter.com/m20trXJIAv</a> —@manitobahydro

"We're not sure why they climbed the pole. It's quite rare, especially in that neck of the woods of the province where it's traditionally farm country," he said, guessing the bears got scared at some point in the early morning and went up to find a safe place.

Unfortunately, that was a poor choice. One zap from that line, when it was live, and the bears would have been done for.

We really want these bears to think, 'OK, maybe it's time to mosey on and hibernate somewhere else. - Bruce Owen

"We're hoping, hoping they come down on their own but at this point in time they appear quite comfortable," said Owen.

The bears don't seem concerned "but we are," said Owen.

"We take great strides to protect wildlife through all our operations. And we really want these bears to think, 'OK, maybe it's time to mosey on and hibernate somewhere else.'"

Hydro has been in touch with the province's Sustainable Development department and the plan is, if the bears are still up there later in the day, to have conservation officers attempt to tranquilize them, lower them down and relocate them somewhere more safe, Owen said.

In the meantime, Hydro is taking a wait-and-see approach, keeping some distance away and "trying to keep gawkers away" so the bears feel confident enough to come back down.