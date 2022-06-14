Forest fires, drought impacted number of cubs coming into Manitoba black bear rescue

Fewer orphaned bear cubs are coming into a Manitoba black bear rescue this spring than in previous seasons, and the owner suspects it's partly because fewer were born due to severe weather events at the beginning of the mother bears' pregnancy.

As of Monday, only three cubs have been brought to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba for rehabilitation, compared to 22 around the same time last year, said owner Judy Stearns.

She believes there were fewer bears born, and therefore fewer were orphaned, because of the difficult weather across the province last year.

"We had three weather events that would have affected the food sources for bears. There was a late frost last spring that killed the blossoms on berry bushes, so there was a berry crop failure in a certain areas in Manitoba, followed by forest fires and drought in many areas of the province," she said.

"That really hit the bears hard because of the lack of food."

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has seen fewer cubs this season than in previous ones, in part because of extreme weather causing food sources to be scarce for pregnant mothers. (Black Bear Rescue Manitoba/Facebook)

In addition, bears stayed in their dens with their babies longer because of the late winter, and were disturbed by fewer people because of flooding, Stearns said.

"That also reduced the number of people going on the highways and going hiking and going into the cottages where they might have hit a bear in the highway. Because that's one of the big reasons why we get cubs orphaned, is because the mom was hit by a car," she said.

"So all these things have combined to having a very late start in the season this year to start getting cubs and just less cubs out there, less cubs being orphaned."

The three cubs they do have are getting lots of individualized attention.

Two males from the Cranberry-Portage area were brought in to the Stonewall rescue on Tuesday, and the fate of their mother is unknown, Stearns said.

Stearns says the brothers have distinct personalities. One is roughly a fifth smaller, but more brazen and usually comes out first to eat.

Over the weekend a tiny but feisty female was brought in from the Bloodvein area covered in ticks. Aside from her size and ticks, she's in good health because she was only away from her mother for a couple of days.

"She's got a good appetite and she hasn't missed a meal. We're completely optimistic about her," Stearns said.

The two brothers and the female are quarantining separately, but they have a summer of fun ahead of them.

"She's got these two boys that are going to be like her brothers in no time and that she's just going to be bonded with them and she'll be so happy once that happens," Stearns said.

"She just doesn't know that's coming. And it's too bad we can't tell her that she's going to have a great summer and be playing and swimming and have all these cubs to play with."