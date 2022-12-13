1st bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds expected to roll out in Manitoba next week

The first bivalent booster vaccine for children age five to 11 has been approved and is expected to be available in the province next week, Manitoba Health announced on Tuesday.

The bivalent vaccine, which offers protection against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, will be shipped to vaccine clinics across the province once it is delivered this week, a provincial COVID-19 bulletin said Tuesday.

The province confirmed in an email to the CBC that the new bivalent vaccines for children are from Pfizer.

While the vaccines are expected to become available in the province by Dec. 19, Manitoba Health says parents and caregivers should book their children's appointments for Dec. 23 and later, or check with their provider to confirm vaccine availability.

Appointments for the bivalent vaccine for children can be made starting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. using the online booking tool, or by contacting the vaccine call centre toll-free at 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Caregivers and parents can also contact medical clinics and pharmacies directly for appointments, Manitoba Health said.

Health officials encourage Manitobans to be up to date on their COVID-19 and flu shots as people begin to gather and celebrate the holidays.

More than 208,400 doses of bivalent vaccines had been administered as of Dec. 6, the province said.

The province also announced that Manitoba's pandemic response system will be retired this week and removed from the province's website.

The response system has been at the green level, indicating limited risk, since March 2022, thanks to the wide availability of effective vaccines, the province said.

While the response system is being retired, the province said it could be reactivated in the future if needed.

