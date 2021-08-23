Prominent boulevard, parallel greenway expected to change name this fall

Bishop Grandin Boulevard is expected to have a new name this fall. So too will the greenway that runs alongside it.

Consultations to change the name of both the road and trail — which are named after Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin, who lobbied the federal government to fund the construction of residential schools in the 19th century — are underway, says president of Bishop Grandin Greenway Inc. Derick Young.

"It's likely that the recommendation will go to council sometime in the fall," says Young.

"It's almost certain in my mind — and from what I've heard — that a new name for the street will be chosen and it's likely that we'll follow the lead of that recommendation, unless a new name is kind of gifted to us through this consultation."

Neither Young or his organization have been involved in the consultation process, but he has been kept in the loop by a representative from the City of Winnipeg's Indigenous relations division.

Young says a name change is necessary and will evoke positive emotions from those in the St. Vital community and throughout Winnipeg.

"History is in books, it's taught. History isn't the name of a street. Streets and lakes and other landmarks are names to honour people," says Young.

"So the question on the table here is really whether Bishop Grandin and others that have a past that we now know is not something that we would not honour in this day and age, and whether we should continue honouring them by leaving the streets the way they are."

Although he understands that a potential name change will result in work and costs tied to changing addresses and signs, it's something that needs to happen.

"In the big scheme of things, it's a fairly small thing. But it's a step in the right direction," says Young. "It's a small step in the journey toward reconciliation."