Police looking for occupants of white truck involved in serious collision Friday

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver of white pickup truck that was involved in a serious collision Friday afternoon to come forward.

The accident involving three vehicles happened at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Dakota Street and Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Six people were taken to hospital, including one in unstable condition.

The Winnipeg Police Service's Traffic Division is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a white 2014 or 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and the occupants, as they believe they have information that could assist with the investigation.

A photo of the truck police say was involved in the crash. (Submitted/Winnipeg Police Service)

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

