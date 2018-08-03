Crash at Dakota and Bishop Grandin sends 6 to hospital

Six people were taken to hospital, including one person in unstable condition, after a crash involving at least two vehicles at Dakota Street and Bishop Grandin Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. and left westbound, northbound and southbound traffic blocked. Eastbound traffic was moving slowly past the scene.

One of the vehicles involved flipped onto its roof.

Traffic was blocked in three directions after the accident. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.