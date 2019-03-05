Winnipeg wildlife rescue says mascara wands work like magic on little animals

A Winnipeg animal rescue is looking for donations of used mascara wands, which it says work like magic helping to clean gunk stuck in the feathers and fur of rescued creatures.

Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre put out a call on Facebook, asking anyone with spare wands lying around to drop them off at either their 24-hour emergency clinic on Pembina Highway or at Wild Birds Unlimited on Reenders Drive.

"We use them as little brushes. The end of the mascara wands are really good for removing anything that's stuck in baby fur or feathers," said Simone Brandson, education co-ordinator at the centre.

They are especially useful on songbirds, as well as baby bunnies and squirrels.

The wands will be especially useful come springtime, when there are lots of baby birds and animals, Brandson said. The wands can remove glue and other substances, as well as small insects like fleas.

The trick of the wands isn't something that was discovered by the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Brandson says it's common knowledge among those in the rescue community and shared in their regular newsletters.

The centre has been using the technique for about two years now, Brandson said.

The centre is looking for other donations, including heating pads without an off switch, so that they stay on overnight to keep animals warm; pens, pencils and writing implements; nuts and berries for food for the animals; wild meat and organ meat for food as well.