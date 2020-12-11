Holiday-minded hikers asked to use caution when decking the trails at Birds Hill

Staff at Birds Hill Provincial Park are asking hikers who have decorated an entire trail with Christmas tree ornaments to be nature-friendly and not to get too carried away by the holiday spirit.

In previous years, people have decorated a single spruce at the end of the 3.5-kilometre Cedar Bog Trail. But this year, as more hikers flock to the park to escape pandemic boredom and blues, nearly the whole trail is festooned with ornaments.

"It's fabulous," said Ron Maurer, who hiked the trail with his wife and friend on Thursday.

"We come hiking and we bring decorations with us all the time, on all the trees. We don't have any particular tree that we put it on. (We) find different ones that don't have decorations and hope the next day we come someone's added to it."

Ornaments adorn the Cedar Bog Trail at Birds Hill Provincial Park. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Dozens of glass globes glimmer and gleam from the shrubs at the entrance to the trail, but some have also fallen and been stepped on and shattered, leaving sharp shards in the snow.

The Manitoba Parks employee who has looked after Birds Hill Provincial Park for 46 seasons came to clean up several sections of broken glass on Thursday, and it wasn't long before his hand was bleeding.

"It's nice that people are out and coming to decorate our park but I wish people would think twice about not damaging the park," said Mervin W.

"If you ever fall you could cut your hand," he said. "This would hurt the animals all right. Little squirrels and stuff."

Mervin has taken care of the park for 46 seasons. He likes the spirit of the decorators, just not the shattered glass. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Every section of the trail — birch forest, grassland, bog and cedar forest — is also bedecked with cloth and wood ornaments, felt owls, red ribbons, snowflakes and cards.

"Oh it's fabulous. It's so cool that they do that. And I was out here last year and there was a few but this year there's way more," said Pam Whiklo, who met her friend Patricia Dansen on Thursday.

She said she enjoys the easy walk, the sheltered, beautiful trail and all the feeding stations for birds along the way. On Thursday, it was slippery, so they brought hiking poles, too.

Manitoba Parks staff worry the shattered glass will hurt squirrels and other forest creatures. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"In this crazy year it's about the only thing we can do that's safe, so get out and walk."

Mary Odger and her friend Allison trudged along and hid painted rocks, some covered in sparkles.

"We look for holes in trees and put them there in hard-to-find spots," she said.

"We ask that people relocate them or take them home and keep them if they want. Lots of people re-hide them. It's just a lovely thing to do."

Painted rocks are a fun and interactive nature activity. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Manitoba Parks said they understand people are celebrating the holidays a little differently this year and many visitors have decorated the trail.

"Manitoba Parks has not discouraged this type of festive outlet, but would encourage people to use decorations that are not breakable, and to avoid tinsel as it can be problematic for wildlife and very hard to clean up," said a provincial spokesperson in an email.

"Year after year, park patrons have been known to come back and retrieve their decorations after the holidays. We expect that to occur again, although park staff will keep an eye on the area, and make every effort to ensure the trail is left with no trace and is returned to its natural state in January."